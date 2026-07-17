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Adlai Nortye Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ANL) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
July 17, 2026
Adlai Nortye logo with Medical background
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Adlai Nortye Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ANL - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.25.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Adlai Nortye in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Adlai Nortye in a report on Tuesday. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Adlai Nortye in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Adlai Nortye in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They set an "overweight" rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Adlai Nortye from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adlai Nortye

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adlai Nortye

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adlai Nortye in the 1st quarter worth approximately $816,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adlai Nortye during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Adlai Nortye during the first quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Finally, SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in Adlai Nortye by 8.5% during the first quarter. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC now owns 16,367 shares of the company's stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. 35.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adlai Nortye Trading Up 6.8%

Shares of NASDAQ ANL opened at $11.35 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $11.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.17. Adlai Nortye has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $17.25.

Adlai Nortye Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adlai Nortye Inc NASDAQ: ANL is a specialty chemical manufacturer headquartered in China’s Jiangsu Province. The company focuses on the research, development, production and sale of fine chemicals, with a primary emphasis on amino acids and their derivatives.

Adlai Nortye’s product portfolio includes betaine compounds, a range of high-purity L-amino acids such as L-methionine, L-threonine and glycine, as well as various chemical intermediates. These offerings serve multiple end markets, including animal feed and nutrition, personal care and cosmetic formulations, pharmaceutical ingredients and industrial chemical processes.

The company operates multiple production facilities alongside an in-house research and development center dedicated to process innovation and quality control.

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Analyst Recommendations for Adlai Nortye (NASDAQ:ANL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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