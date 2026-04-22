Adlai Nortye (NASDAQ:ANL) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Adlai Nortye Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ANL - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.96, but opened at $15.45. Adlai Nortye shares last traded at $16.08, with a volume of 292,340 shares traded.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on ANL shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Adlai Nortye to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Adlai Nortye from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Adlai Nortye in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Leerink Partners started coverage on Adlai Nortye in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $21.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Adlai Nortye

Adlai Nortye Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.54 and a 200 day moving average of $4.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adlai Nortye

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adlai Nortye stock. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC grew its stake in Adlai Nortye Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ANL - Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,367 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC's holdings in Adlai Nortye were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 35.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adlai Nortye Company Profile

Adlai Nortye Inc NASDAQ: ANL is a specialty chemical manufacturer headquartered in China’s Jiangsu Province. The company focuses on the research, development, production and sale of fine chemicals, with a primary emphasis on amino acids and their derivatives.

Adlai Nortye’s product portfolio includes betaine compounds, a range of high-purity L-amino acids such as L-methionine, L-threonine and glycine, as well as various chemical intermediates. These offerings serve multiple end markets, including animal feed and nutrition, personal care and cosmetic formulations, pharmaceutical ingredients and industrial chemical processes.

The company operates multiple production facilities alongside an in-house research and development center dedicated to process innovation and quality control.

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