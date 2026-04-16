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Adlai Nortye (NASDAQ:ANL) Shares Gap Up - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
Adlai Nortye logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares gapped up: ANL opened at $15.00 versus a prior close of $13.25 and was last around $14.07 on volume of 622,046 shares.
  • Mixed analyst sentiment: Two analysts rate the stock Buy and one rates it Sell, leaving an average consensus of "Hold" and an average price target of $19.50 (individual targets $16–$23).
  • Business profile: Adlai Nortye is a China‑based specialty chemical manufacturer focused on high‑purity amino acids and derivatives for animal feed, personal care, pharmaceutical and industrial markets.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Adlai Nortye Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ANL - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.25, but opened at $15.00. Adlai Nortye shares last traded at $14.0650, with a volume of 622,046 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ANL. Wall Street Zen raised Adlai Nortye to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. HC Wainwright raised Adlai Nortye from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Adlai Nortye in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Leerink Partners started coverage on Adlai Nortye in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $19.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Adlai Nortye

Adlai Nortye Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.50.

About Adlai Nortye

(Get Free Report)

Adlai Nortye Inc NASDAQ: ANL is a specialty chemical manufacturer headquartered in China’s Jiangsu Province. The company focuses on the research, development, production and sale of fine chemicals, with a primary emphasis on amino acids and their derivatives.

Adlai Nortye’s product portfolio includes betaine compounds, a range of high-purity L-amino acids such as L-methionine, L-threonine and glycine, as well as various chemical intermediates. These offerings serve multiple end markets, including animal feed and nutrition, personal care and cosmetic formulations, pharmaceutical ingredients and industrial chemical processes.

The company operates multiple production facilities alongside an in-house research and development center dedicated to process innovation and quality control.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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