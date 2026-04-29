Adlai Nortye (NASDAQ:ANL) Trading 12.3% Higher - Here's Why

Adlai Nortye Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ANL - Get Free Report)'s share price was up 12.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.94 and last traded at $13.6630. Approximately 254,085 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 608,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.17.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Adlai Nortye in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Adlai Nortye from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Leerink Partners started coverage on Adlai Nortye in a report on Friday, March 20th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Adlai Nortye to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adlai Nortye presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $21.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ANL

Adlai Nortye Stock Up 12.1%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average of $5.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adlai Nortye

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Adlai Nortye stock. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adlai Nortye Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ANL - Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,367 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the quarter. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC's holdings in Adlai Nortye were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 35.21% of the company's stock.

Adlai Nortye Company Profile

Adlai Nortye Inc NASDAQ: ANL is a specialty chemical manufacturer headquartered in China’s Jiangsu Province. The company focuses on the research, development, production and sale of fine chemicals, with a primary emphasis on amino acids and their derivatives.

Adlai Nortye’s product portfolio includes betaine compounds, a range of high-purity L-amino acids such as L-methionine, L-threonine and glycine, as well as various chemical intermediates. These offerings serve multiple end markets, including animal feed and nutrition, personal care and cosmetic formulations, pharmaceutical ingredients and industrial chemical processes.

The company operates multiple production facilities alongside an in-house research and development center dedicated to process innovation and quality control.

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