ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Shares of ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA - Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of "Hold" from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADMA shares. Zacks Research lowered ADMA Biologics from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered ADMA Biologics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on ADMA Biologics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

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ADMA Biologics Stock Performance

Shares of ADMA Biologics stock opened at $7.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. ADMA Biologics has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $22.37. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $9.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.65.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. ADMA Biologics had a return on equity of 39.98% and a net margin of 32.43%.The firm had revenue of $114.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other ADMA Biologics news, Director Steve Elms acquired 7,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.67 per share, with a total value of $109,690.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,038,730 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,946,899.10. The trade was a 0.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kaitlin M. Kestenberg-Messina sold 10,096 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total transaction of $157,800.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 466,600 shares in the company, valued at $7,292,958. This trade represents a 2.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 3.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,597,259 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $248,014,000 after acquiring an additional 35,614 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 11,375,000 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $207,480,000 after buying an additional 2,415,000 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 6,992,907 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $127,551,000 after buying an additional 1,886,105 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 104.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,637,472 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $121,067,000 after buying an additional 3,383,559 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC raised its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 5,926,390 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $108,097,000 after buying an additional 202,245 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey, that focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of primary immunodeficiency and infectious diseases. Leveraging an integrated model that spans plasma collection, fractionation, formulation and fill-finish operations, ADMA Biologics aims to address unmet needs in immune-compromised and high-risk patient populations.

The company's marketed product portfolio includes BIVIGAM, a human immunoglobulin intravenous (IGIV) therapy approved by the U.S.

Further Reading

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