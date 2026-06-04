Adobe (ADBE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, June 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.83 per share and revenue of $6.4570 billion for the quarter. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, June 11, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $0.19. Adobe had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 64.48%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.08 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Adobe to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $22 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Adobe alerts: Sign Up

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $256.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $245.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.59. Adobe has a 1 year low of $224.13 and a 1 year high of $421.48.

Adobe declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 21st that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Weiss Ratings cut Adobe from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $420.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $290.00 to $220.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $338.15.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ADBE

Adobe News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 755 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $185,918.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,046.25. The trade was a 17.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 75,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total value of $18,265,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 359,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $87,561,884.52. This trade represents a 17.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,091 shares of company stock valued at $18,782,773. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Adobe

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compound Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the software company's stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the software company's stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Adobe by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 430,537 shares of the software company's stock worth $150,684,000 after purchasing an additional 203,494 shares in the last quarter. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,535,000. Finally, Blue Sparrow LLC DE acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company's stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Adobe, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Adobe wasn't on the list.

While Adobe currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here