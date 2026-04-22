Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) CFO Sells $331,354.72 in Stock

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,336 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total transaction of $331,354.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 42,833 shares in the company, valued at $10,623,440.66. This represents a 3.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

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Daniel Durn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 27th, Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of Adobe stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total transaction of $485,323.10.

Adobe Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $8.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $255.94. 7,056,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,762,210. The business's fifty day moving average is $252.72 and its 200 day moving average is $301.53. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $224.13 and a fifty-two week high of $422.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $0.19. Adobe had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 64.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.08 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 21st that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 1.8% during the third quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the software company's stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 5.5% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 577 shares of the software company's stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 20.8% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the software company's stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 4.4% during the third quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC now owns 734 shares of the software company's stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 5.6% during the third quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 582 shares of the software company's stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ADBE. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Adobe from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. William Blair downgraded shares of Adobe from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Adobe from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Adobe from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $339.88.

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Key Headlines Impacting Adobe

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About Adobe

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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