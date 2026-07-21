Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $234.74, but opened at $222.85. Adobe shares last traded at $229.17, with a volume of 1,083,147 shares.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Negative Sentiment: Morgan Stanley downgraded Adobe to Underweight and slashed its price target, citing overlapping strategic transitions that could make a return to stronger growth more difficult. Why Is Adobe Stock Falling on Tuesday?

Morgan Stanley downgraded Adobe to Underweight and slashed its price target, citing overlapping strategic transitions that could make a return to stronger growth more difficult. Negative Sentiment: Another report said Adobe shares were down sharply in pre-market trading after the Morgan Stanley downgrade, reinforcing investor concerns about slower growth and execution risk. Adobe (ADBE) and Salesforce (CRM) Stocks Are Falling in Pre-Market Trading Today. Here’s Why

Another report said Adobe shares were down sharply in pre-market trading after the Morgan Stanley downgrade, reinforcing investor concerns about slower growth and execution risk. Neutral Sentiment: Adobe also drew some positive attention from CLSA, which upgraded the stock to “moderate buy,” but this appears to have been outweighed by the more negative Morgan Stanley call. Zacks.com

Adobe also drew some positive attention from CLSA, which upgraded the stock to “moderate buy,” but this appears to have been outweighed by the more negative Morgan Stanley call. Neutral Sentiment: Adobe is continuing to highlight AI development in Project Indigo, adding photo critique and editing suggestions powered by large language models, which may support the long-term product story but is not moving the stock today. Adobe camera app's new feature will critique your photos using AI

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Adobe and gave the company an "in-line" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Citizens Jmp restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 12th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Adobe from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Dbs Bank lowered Adobe from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Adobe from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $271.30.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADBE

Adobe Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $228.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.68. The company has a market cap of $90.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.43.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 65.11% and a net margin of 28.69%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.06 EPS. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.350-24.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 19.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 21st that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to buy up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 75,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total transaction of $18,265,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 359,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $87,561,884.52. This trade represents a 17.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Ricks purchased 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $194.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,945,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,655 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,074.05. This represents a 130.63% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the software company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrustBank bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company's stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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