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ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
ADS-TEC Energy logo with Business Services background
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Key Points

  • ADS‑TEC shares gapped down — the stock opened at $11.26 after a $11.75 close and was last at $11.1550 on very light volume (294 shares).
  • Analyst sentiment is negative — Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d‑)" and MarketBeat shows a consensus rating of Sell.
  • Significant institutional ownership and recent inflows — institutions hold 51.65% of the stock, with Mirabella Financial Services increasing its position to 17.37 million shares and several other funds also adding shares.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of ADS-TEC Energy.

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE - Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.75, but opened at $11.26. ADS-TEC Energy shares last traded at $11.1550, with a volume of 294 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of ADS-TEC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ADS-TEC Energy currently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Get Our Latest Analysis on ADSE

ADS-TEC Energy Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its position in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 17,370,177 shares of the company's stock worth $208,442,000 after acquiring an additional 889,708 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP raised its position in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 224.2% in the 3rd quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 305,653 shares of the company's stock worth $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 211,360 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 1,205.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,611 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of ADS-TEC Energy in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,552 shares of the company's stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. 51.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADS-TEC Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ADS-TEC Energy GmbH is a Germany-based developer of advanced energy storage systems and high-power electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions. Founded in 2009, the company specializes in modular, scalable battery technologies designed to enhance grid stability and support the integration of renewable energy sources through its patented Prism storage cell technology.

ADS-TEC Energy’s product range includes turnkey containerized storage units, Smart Batteries with integrated energy management, and high-speed charging stations equipped with onboard energy buffers.

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