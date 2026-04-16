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ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) Shares Gap Up - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
ADS-TEC Energy logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • ADS‑TEC Energy (ADSE) shares gapped up premarket from $11.30 to $12.00 and were last around $11.66 on very low volume (144 shares).
  • Analyst sentiment is negative — Weiss Ratings reiterated a Sell (D-) and MarketBeat shows a consensus Sell rating.
  • Institutional ownership is substantial (about 51.65%), led by Mirabella Financial Services which holds roughly 17.37 million shares after increasing its position.
  • Five stocks we like better than ADS-TEC Energy.

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.30, but opened at $12.00. ADS-TEC Energy shares last traded at $11.6560, with a volume of 144 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of ADS-TEC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ADS-TEC Energy has a consensus rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Stock Report on ADSE

ADS-TEC Energy Stock Performance

The business's 50-day simple moving average is $11.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADS-TEC Energy

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its position in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 5.4% during the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 17,370,177 shares of the company's stock valued at $208,442,000 after acquiring an additional 889,708 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP increased its position in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 224.2% during the third quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 305,653 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 211,360 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 1,205.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,611 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 33.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,552 shares of the company's stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,682 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. 51.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADS-TEC Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ADS-TEC Energy GmbH is a Germany-based developer of advanced energy storage systems and high-power electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions. Founded in 2009, the company specializes in modular, scalable battery technologies designed to enhance grid stability and support the integration of renewable energy sources through its patented Prism storage cell technology.

ADS-TEC Energy’s product range includes turnkey containerized storage units, Smart Batteries with integrated energy management, and high-speed charging stations equipped with onboard energy buffers.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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