ADTRAN (ADTN) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect ADTRAN to post earnings of $0.09 per share and revenue of $290.1860 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $286.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $285.48 million. ADTRAN had a positive return on equity of 10.94% and a negative net margin of 3.18%.ADTRAN's quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ADTRAN to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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ADTRAN Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADTN opened at $9.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.26 and a beta of 1.44. ADTRAN has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $19.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADTN. B. Riley Financial reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of ADTRAN from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Evercore assumed coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ADTRAN from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $18.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADTRAN

ADTRAN News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ADTRAN this week:

Positive Sentiment: ADTRAN announced a new senior secured credit facility led by JPMorgan Chase, which should improve liquidity, lower borrowing costs, and give the company more financial flexibility. ADTRAN Strengthens Capital Structure with New Senior Secured Credit Facility

ADTRAN announced a new senior secured credit facility led by JPMorgan Chase, which should improve liquidity, lower borrowing costs, and give the company more financial flexibility. Positive Sentiment: B. Riley and Rosenblatt both reiterated buy ratings on ADTRAN, signaling that some analysts still see substantial upside from current levels, even though B. Riley trimmed its price target.

B. Riley and Rosenblatt both reiterated buy ratings on ADTRAN, signaling that some analysts still see substantial upside from current levels, even though B. Riley trimmed its price target. Neutral Sentiment: Needham lowered its price target on ADTRAN but kept a buy rating, which suggests valuation expectations have become more cautious while the longer-term outlook remains constructive.

Needham lowered its price target on ADTRAN but kept a buy rating, which suggests valuation expectations have become more cautious while the longer-term outlook remains constructive. Negative Sentiment: A PR Newswire notice says Levi & Korsinsky is investigating whether ADTRAN adequately disclosed risks tied to customer project timing and the impact on revenue and operating results, adding a legal overhang. ADTRAN Holdings Investigation Notice

A PR Newswire notice says Levi & Korsinsky is investigating whether ADTRAN adequately disclosed risks tied to customer project timing and the impact on revenue and operating results, adding a legal overhang. Negative Sentiment: Investor concern may also be amplified by reports that the company’s latest preliminary results missed guidance, reinforcing worries about near-term execution and demand visibility.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADTRAN

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 79,692 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in ADTRAN by 4.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 46,767 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in ADTRAN by 3.2% during the third quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 65,702 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 187,814 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 4.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 66,573 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company's stock.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc is a global provider of networking and communications equipment, specializing in broadband access solutions for service providers, enterprises and government organizations. Founded in 1985 and headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama, the company develops and delivers hardware and software platforms that enable high-speed Internet access over fiber, copper and wireless networks. Its core offerings include fiber access and aggregation equipment, Ethernet switches, customer premises equipment (CPE) and network management systems designed to support both legacy and next-generation broadband deployments.

The company's product portfolio encompasses a broad range of optical line terminals (OLTs), optical network terminals (ONTs), multiservice access gateways and virtualized access solutions.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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