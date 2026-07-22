ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.14, but opened at $9.63. ADTRAN shares last traded at $10.1450, with a volume of 1,562,473 shares trading hands.

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Key ADTRAN News

Here are the key news stories impacting ADTRAN this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ADTRAN from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley Financial restated a "buy" rating on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Northland Securities set a $18.00 price target on ADTRAN in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ADTRAN has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $18.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ADTN

ADTRAN Price Performance

The business's 50-day moving average price is $14.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.74. The company has a market capitalization of $819.42 million, a P/E ratio of -25.95 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $286.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. ADTRAN's revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADTRAN

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADTN. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in ADTRAN by 253.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 348,478 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $3,039,000 after buying an additional 249,954 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 46,767 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 113,480 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 13,821 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 224,015 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 22,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 17.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 88,384 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 13,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company's stock.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc is a global provider of networking and communications equipment, specializing in broadband access solutions for service providers, enterprises and government organizations. Founded in 1985 and headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama, the company develops and delivers hardware and software platforms that enable high-speed Internet access over fiber, copper and wireless networks. Its core offerings include fiber access and aggregation equipment, Ethernet switches, customer premises equipment (CPE) and network management systems designed to support both legacy and next-generation broadband deployments.

The company's product portfolio encompasses a broad range of optical line terminals (OLTs), optical network terminals (ONTs), multiservice access gateways and virtualized access solutions.

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