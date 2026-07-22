ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Updates Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN - Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.030-0.050 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $280.0 million-$282.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $293.4 million. ADTRAN also updated its Q3 2026 guidance to EPS.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADTN shares. Evercore initiated coverage on ADTRAN in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. B. Riley Financial restated a "buy" rating on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded ADTRAN from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday. Northland Securities set a $18.00 price objective on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $18.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ADTN

ADTRAN Price Performance

ADTN opened at $12.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $988.80 million, a P/E ratio of -31.13 and a beta of 1.44. ADTRAN has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $19.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.74.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $286.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ADTRAN will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADTRAN

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in ADTRAN by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 79,692 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of ADTRAN by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 46,767 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 65,702 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 187,814 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 66,573 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company's stock.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc is a global provider of networking and communications equipment, specializing in broadband access solutions for service providers, enterprises and government organizations. Founded in 1985 and headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama, the company develops and delivers hardware and software platforms that enable high-speed Internet access over fiber, copper and wireless networks. Its core offerings include fiber access and aggregation equipment, Ethernet switches, customer premises equipment (CPE) and network management systems designed to support both legacy and next-generation broadband deployments.

The company's product portfolio encompasses a broad range of optical line terminals (OLTs), optical network terminals (ONTs), multiservice access gateways and virtualized access solutions.

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