Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Given New $450.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Bank of America from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the electronics maker's stock. Bank of America's target price indicates a potential upside of 15.91% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $375.45.

Get AEIS alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Report on AEIS

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $388.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.73, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.30. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $347.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.16. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52 week low of $126.10 and a 52 week high of $397.44.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.81 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.930-2.430 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Energy Industries

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Karpinski Vonne sold 966 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.40, for a total transaction of $356,840.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,616 shares in the company, valued at $4,290,950.40. This trade represents a 7.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 956,979 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $200,393,000 after acquiring an additional 28,549 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 946,649 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $125,431,000 after purchasing an additional 20,573 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 51.5% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 699,780 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $119,062,000 after purchasing an additional 237,895 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $123,403,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 487,494 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $102,067,000 after purchasing an additional 173,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company's stock.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc is a global technology company specializing in precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products including high-voltage power supplies, RF and microwave generators, digital power controllers, reactive gas control systems, and thin film measurement instruments. These solutions enable advanced processes in semiconductor fabrication, flat panel display manufacturing, industrial coating, data storage, telecommunications and medical device production.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, Advanced Energy has grown through strategic product development and international expansion.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Advanced Energy Industries, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Advanced Energy Industries wasn't on the list.

While Advanced Energy Industries currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here