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Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
Advanced Info Service Public logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Shares gapped down pre-market — the stock closed at $11.30, opened at $10.31, but later traded up about 10.1% to $11.5050 on light volume (941 shares).
  • Solid profitability: AIS has a $34.22 billion market cap and a P/E of 23.48, reporting $0.15 EPS on $1.85 billion revenue last quarter with a net margin of 21.21% and ROE of 49.06%.
  • Balance sheet and technicals: debt-to-equity is 0.73 while current and quick ratios are weak (0.52 and 0.48), and the 50-day/200-day SMAs are $11.66 and $10.50, respectively.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Advanced Info Service Public.

Advanced Info Service Public Co. (OTCMKTS:AVIFY - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.30, but opened at $10.31. Advanced Info Service Public shares last traded at $11.5050, with a volume of 941 shares traded.

Advanced Info Service Public Trading Up 10.1%

The stock has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $11.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.50.

Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Advanced Info Service Public had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 49.06%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter.

About Advanced Info Service Public

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited OTCMKTS: AVIFY, commonly known as AIS, is a Thailand-based telecommunications provider offering a range of mobile and digital services. The company operates nationwide mobile networks and provides voice and data plans for prepaid and postpaid customers, as well as international roaming and value-added mobile services. AIS is publicly listed in Thailand and also trades over the counter under the AVIFY ticker.

Beyond core mobile services, AIS has expanded into fixed broadband and digital platforms.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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