Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Director Sells $950,562.00 in Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) Director Nora Denzel sold 1,821 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total transaction of $950,562.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 95,799 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $50,007,078. This trade represents a 1.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Nora Denzel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total transaction of $4,502,772.00.

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Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD traded up $11.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $521.54. 24,167,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,698,254. The stock has a market cap of $850.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.72. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.28 and a 1-year high of $527.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $333.88 and a 200-day moving average of $257.70.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. Advanced Micro Devices's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $345.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $290.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Northland Securities reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $330.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $419.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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