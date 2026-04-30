Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Reaches New 1-Year High - What's Next?

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $354.76 and last traded at $353.5990, with a volume of 29514511 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $337.11.

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Advanced Micro Devices News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Susquehanna bumped its price target and reiterated a bullish thesis — the firm sees server‑CPU share gains and an AI‑accelerator ramp that could sustain the rally ahead of earnings. Read More.

Susquehanna bumped its price target and reiterated a bullish thesis — the firm sees server‑CPU share gains and an AI‑accelerator ramp that could sustain the rally ahead of earnings. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and estimate upgrades are piling up (Erste/DA Davidson and others), lifting FY forecasts and validating the bullish data‑center narrative. Read More.

Analyst and estimate upgrades are piling up (Erste/DA Davidson and others), lifting FY forecasts and validating the bullish data‑center narrative. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Big‑tech capex signals remain supportive — huge bond demand for Meta’s AI spending and other hyperscaler budgets underpin continued GPU/CPU demand for AMD. Read More.

Big‑tech capex signals remain supportive — huge bond demand for Meta’s AI spending and other hyperscaler budgets underpin continued GPU/CPU demand for AMD. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary and flow data show continued rallying and institutional hedging (options buying downside protection but keeping upside exposure), suggesting bullish positioning into earnings. Read More.

Market commentary and flow data show continued rallying and institutional hedging (options buying downside protection but keeping upside exposure), suggesting bullish positioning into earnings. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Insider sale: EVP Mark Papermaster sold shares under a pre‑arranged 10b5‑1 plan — a liquidity event but not an unexpected signal given the plan. Read More.

Insider sale: EVP Mark Papermaster sold shares under a pre‑arranged 10b5‑1 plan — a liquidity event but not an unexpected signal given the plan. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Near‑term catalyst: Q1 earnings (May 5) and management guidance will likely determine whether the rally continues or the recent profit‑taking resumes. Street is watching revenue/AI‑GPU demand details closely. Read More.

Near‑term catalyst: Q1 earnings (May 5) and management guidance will likely determine whether the rally continues or the recent profit‑taking resumes. Street is watching revenue/AI‑GPU demand details closely. Read More. Negative Sentiment: OpenAI revenue shortfall headlines triggered a sector wobble and earlier AMD pullbacks — investor focus on AI partner spending cadence adds execution risk to the rally. Read More.

OpenAI revenue shortfall headlines triggered a sector wobble and earlier AMD pullbacks — investor focus on AI partner spending cadence adds execution risk to the rally. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Some sell‑side caution and downgrades (e.g., Northland) and profit‑taking after a sharp rally keep upside contingent on a clean earnings beat and positive data‑center coloration. Read More. Read More.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMD. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Truist Financial set a $283.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $297.49.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 5.2%

The firm's 50-day moving average is $229.49 and its 200-day moving average is $227.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $577.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.96.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 12.52%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $10,962,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,236,037 shares of the company's stock, valued at $432,612,950. The trade was a 2.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 7,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.87, for a total transaction of $1,536,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 129,598 shares in the company, valued at $26,550,742.26. This represents a 5.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 304,672 shares of company stock worth $70,135,070 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 3,753 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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