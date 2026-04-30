Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Trading 5.2% Higher - Here's What Happened

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) traded up 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $354.96 and last traded at $354.49. 41,758,057 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 38,662,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $337.11.

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Key Stories Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Susquehanna bumped its price target and reiterated a bullish thesis — the firm sees server‑CPU share gains and an AI‑accelerator ramp that could sustain the rally ahead of earnings. Read More.

Susquehanna bumped its price target and reiterated a bullish thesis — the firm sees server‑CPU share gains and an AI‑accelerator ramp that could sustain the rally ahead of earnings. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and estimate upgrades are piling up (Erste/DA Davidson and others), lifting FY forecasts and validating the bullish data‑center narrative. Read More.

Analyst and estimate upgrades are piling up (Erste/DA Davidson and others), lifting FY forecasts and validating the bullish data‑center narrative. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Big‑tech capex signals remain supportive — huge bond demand for Meta’s AI spending and other hyperscaler budgets underpin continued GPU/CPU demand for AMD. Read More.

Big‑tech capex signals remain supportive — huge bond demand for Meta’s AI spending and other hyperscaler budgets underpin continued GPU/CPU demand for AMD. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary and flow data show continued rallying and institutional hedging (options buying downside protection but keeping upside exposure), suggesting bullish positioning into earnings. Read More.

Market commentary and flow data show continued rallying and institutional hedging (options buying downside protection but keeping upside exposure), suggesting bullish positioning into earnings. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Insider sale: EVP Mark Papermaster sold shares under a pre‑arranged 10b5‑1 plan — a liquidity event but not an unexpected signal given the plan. Read More.

Insider sale: EVP Mark Papermaster sold shares under a pre‑arranged 10b5‑1 plan — a liquidity event but not an unexpected signal given the plan. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Near‑term catalyst: Q1 earnings (May 5) and management guidance will likely determine whether the rally continues or the recent profit‑taking resumes. Street is watching revenue/AI‑GPU demand details closely. Read More.

Near‑term catalyst: Q1 earnings (May 5) and management guidance will likely determine whether the rally continues or the recent profit‑taking resumes. Street is watching revenue/AI‑GPU demand details closely. Read More. Negative Sentiment: OpenAI revenue shortfall headlines triggered a sector wobble and earlier AMD pullbacks — investor focus on AI partner spending cadence adds execution risk to the rally. Read More.

OpenAI revenue shortfall headlines triggered a sector wobble and earlier AMD pullbacks — investor focus on AI partner spending cadence adds execution risk to the rally. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Some sell‑side caution and downgrades (e.g., Northland) and profit‑taking after a sharp rally keep upside contingent on a clean earnings beat and positive data‑center coloration. Read More. Read More.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, February 2nd. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $310.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $297.49.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $229.49 and a 200-day moving average of $227.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.77, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 12.52%.The business's revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 85,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.77, for a total transaction of $16,895,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,146,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,331,612.62. This represents a 2.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $10,962,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,236,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,612,950. This trade represents a 2.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 304,672 shares of company stock valued at $70,135,070 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,929,312,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 181.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,910,310 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,336,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035,991 shares in the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $1,000,783,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 335.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,847,825 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $784,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 340.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,747,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,016,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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