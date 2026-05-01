AdvanSix (ASIX) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.4750) per share and revenue of $364.90 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, May 8, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 20th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. AdvanSix had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $359.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $340.85 million.

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AdvanSix Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE ASIX opened at $24.65 on Friday. AdvanSix has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $25.94. The stock has a market cap of $662.40 million, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.87 and a 200 day moving average of $18.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

AdvanSix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. AdvanSix's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASIX. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in AdvanSix in the fourth quarter worth about $11,479,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in AdvanSix by 55.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 948,491 shares of the company's stock worth $18,382,000 after buying an additional 337,908 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in AdvanSix by 149.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 378,610 shares of the company's stock worth $6,550,000 after buying an additional 226,756 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,526,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,459,000. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AdvanSix from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of AdvanSix from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital set a $25.00 target price on shares of AdvanSix in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of AdvanSix from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, AdvanSix has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AdvanSix

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix, Inc NYSE: ASIX is an integrated chemical manufacturer specializing in the production of nylon 6 intermediates and related co‐products. Established as a publicly traded spin‐off from Honeywell Specialty Chemicals in June 2016, the company is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

The company’s principal product is caprolactam, the key building block for nylon 6 resin, used in fibers and engineering plastics across industries. In addition to caprolactam and nylon 6 resin, AdvanSix produces ammonium sulfate fertilizer and industrial chemicals such as phenol and acetone.

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