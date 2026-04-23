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Advantage Energy (AAVVF) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Advantage Energy logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Advantage Energy is expected to report results on April 30, with analysts forecasting $0.3001 EPS and $218.66 million in revenue.
  • In the prior quarter (reported March 5) the company missed expectations, delivering $0.04 EPS versus $0.24 consensus and $130.41M in revenue versus $174.72M expected.
  • Shares opened at $7.08 (12‑month range $6.73–$9.50), market cap ~$1.19B and a P/E of 32.16, while analysts' consensus rating is Moderate Buy after mixed upgrades and downgrades.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF - Get Free Report) is expected to post its resultson Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Advantage Energy to post earnings of $0.3001 per share and revenue of $218.6570 million for the quarter.

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.20). Advantage Energy had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $130.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.72 million.

Advantage Energy Trading Up 1.1%

OTCMKTS:AAVVF opened at $7.08 on Thursday. Advantage Energy has a twelve month low of $6.73 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.15. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AAVVF shares. National Bank Financial raised Advantage Energy from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets downgraded Advantage Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Advantage Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Advantage Energy

About Advantage Energy

(Get Free Report)

Advantage Energy Ltd. is a Calgary-based exploration and production company focused on the development of natural gas, condensate and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Montney formation of western Canada. The company holds and operates an extensive land position across northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta, where it employs multi-stage fracturing and horizontal drilling techniques to optimize recovery from low-permeability reservoirs. Advantage Energy's asset portfolio is structured to deliver stable gas production alongside enhanced liquids yields, supporting its strategy of balancing volume growth with cash-flow generation.

Advantage Energy's operations are anchored in its core Montney acreage, where it has established several gas processing and compression facilities to gather, treat and market its production.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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