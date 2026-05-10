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Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
May 10, 2026
Advantage Energy logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Advantage Energy has a consensus analyst rating of “Moderate Buy”, with four buy ratings and two hold ratings among the six firms covering the stock. The average 12-month price target is C$14.17.
  • Recent analyst moves were mixed: BMO Capital Markets downgraded the stock to hold with a C$12 target, while National Bank Financial upgraded it to outperform and raised its target to C$15. ATB Cormark also trimmed its view to moderate buy and lowered its target to C$14.
  • The shares opened at C$9.94, below both the 50-day and 200-day moving averages, and the company reported C$0.06 EPS on revenue of C$169.03 million for the latest quarter. Advantage Energy’s financial profile includes a market cap of about C$1.67 billion and a year range of C$9.19 to C$13.20.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Advantage Energy.

Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV - Get Free Report) NYSE: AAV have received a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.17.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AAV shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Advantage Energy from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating and set a C$12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. National Bank Financial raised Advantage Energy from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets lowered Advantage Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "moderate buy" rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, February 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Price Performance

TSE AAV opened at C$9.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.16. The company has a market cap of C$1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of -3.58 and a beta of -0.23. Advantage Energy has a 1 year low of C$9.19 and a 1 year high of C$13.20.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV - Get Free Report) NYSE: AAV last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of C$169.03 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advantage Energy will post 1.4701493 EPS for the current year.

About Advantage Energy

(Get Free Report)

Advantage Energy Ltd supplies clean, affordable, reliable, and sustainable Canadian energy to power the needs of Canada and the world. It is focused on the development and delineation of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource at Glacier, Wembley/Pipestone, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta.

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Analyst Recommendations for Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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