Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Stock Price Down 11.2% - Here's Why

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV - Get Free Report) shares traded down 11.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $40.22 and last traded at $39.4350. 15,480 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 54,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.43.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADV. Morgan Stanley set a $18.75 price target on Advantage Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Advantage Solutions from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Research upgraded Advantage Solutions from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Advantage Solutions from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Advantage Solutions from $37.50 to $50.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $34.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market cap of $521.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advantage Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADV. CastleKnight Management LP increased its stake in Advantage Solutions by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 11,794,950 shares of the company's stock worth $10,380,000 after buying an additional 1,806,891 shares in the last quarter. Stoic Point Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $1,375,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Advantage Solutions by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,016 shares of the company's stock worth $3,310,000 after buying an additional 1,024,633 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 337.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,134,401 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 874,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,973,940 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 824,239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.82% of the company's stock.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions is a leading sales and marketing agency that provides outsourced solutions to consumer packaged goods companies. The firm's offerings include field sales execution, retail merchandising, in-store and shopper marketing, e-commerce activation and data-driven analytics. By deploying dedicated sales teams alongside proprietary technology, Advantage Solutions helps brands optimize shelf placement, ensure compliance with promotional programs and strengthen consumer engagement.

The company's service portfolio spans field sales and marketing, retail execution, brand ambassador programs, digital and experiential promotions, and shopper insights.

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