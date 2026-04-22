Ae Red Holdings, Llc Sells 1,766,372 Shares of Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Stock

Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW - Get Free Report) Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 1,766,372 shares of Redwire stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $18,069,985.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,472,236 shares of the company's stock, valued at $229,890,974.28. This trade represents a 7.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Get Redwire alerts: Sign Up

Ae Red Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 21st, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 977,887 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $10,336,265.59.

On Friday, April 17th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 2,034,536 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $21,911,952.72.

On Thursday, April 16th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 3,145,207 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $33,244,837.99.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 692,936 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $6,721,479.20.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 1,202,375 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total value of $11,927,560.00.

On Monday, April 13th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 790,393 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $7,730,043.54.

On Friday, April 10th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 581,018 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total value of $5,409,277.58.

On Thursday, April 9th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 542,368 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total value of $5,081,988.16.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 407,776 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total value of $4,147,081.92.

On Wednesday, March 25th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 2,500,000 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $23,625,000.00.

Redwire Stock Performance

RDW stock traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.89. The company had a trading volume of 47,276,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,027,359. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.63. Redwire Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $4.87 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 2.49.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.19). Redwire had a negative net margin of 67.55% and a negative return on equity of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $108.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.78 million. Analysts anticipate that Redwire Corporation will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redwire

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Redwire by 601.1% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,961 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Redwire by 1,725.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Redwire by 1,054.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,016 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Redwire during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Redwire by 308.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,862 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RDW. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Redwire from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Zacks Research upgraded Redwire from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Redwire in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Redwire in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Redwire in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $13.89.

View Our Latest Research Report on Redwire

More Redwire News

Here are the key news stories impacting Redwire this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist upgraded RDW to Buy and raised its price target to $15, citing an improving margin outlook and a stronger 2026 setup (revenue guidance and backlog) that supports a profitability inflection narrative. Analyst upgrade and margin outlook

Truist upgraded RDW to Buy and raised its price target to $15, citing an improving margin outlook and a stronger 2026 setup (revenue guidance and backlog) that supports a profitability inflection narrative. Positive Sentiment: Redwire announced a multi‑year marketing and drone-technology partnership with the NFL’s Washington Commanders — a high-visibility commercial tie-up that can boost brand awareness and attract commercial/defense opportunities. Commanders partnership

Redwire announced a multi‑year marketing and drone-technology partnership with the NFL’s Washington Commanders — a high-visibility commercial tie-up that can boost brand awareness and attract commercial/defense opportunities. Positive Sentiment: Market activity shows increased bullish positioning: unusually high call-option volume (about 42,865 calls, ~47% above typical) suggests trader speculation or hedged bullish bets that amplify intraday upside.

Market activity shows increased bullish positioning: unusually high call-option volume (about 42,865 calls, ~47% above typical) suggests trader speculation or hedged bullish bets that amplify intraday upside. Neutral Sentiment: Trading volumes and momentum are elevated — heavier-than-normal share turnover can magnify moves in either direction and increase short-term volatility (investors should expect larger intraday swings).

Trading volumes and momentum are elevated — heavier-than-normal share turnover can magnify moves in either direction and increase short-term volatility (investors should expect larger intraday swings). Negative Sentiment: Major insider selling by AE Red Holdings, LLC (large shareholder/director) — multiple filings show multi‑million‑share disposals across April (several blocks including 2,034,536 shares on April 17 and further sales through April 21), materially reducing that holder’s position and creating supply pressure. SEC insider sale filing

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation is a space infrastructure company specializing in the design, engineering and manufacturing of mission-critical hardware and software for the spaceflight industry. The company's offerings include deployable structures, solar power systems, radio frequency antennas, advanced composites and transparent optics. Redwire serves a broad customer base that spans civil space agencies, national defense organizations and commercial satellite operators, helping enable missions ranging from communications and Earth observation to deep-space exploration.

Formed through the strategic combination of several specialized space technology firms, Redwire's portfolio encompasses both flight-proven hardware and cutting-edge in-space manufacturing capabilities.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Redwire, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Redwire wasn't on the list.

While Redwire currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here