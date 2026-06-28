AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Raised to "Buy" at Wall Street Zen

AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ACM. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AECOM from $142.00 to $111.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on AECOM from $130.00 to $98.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings downgraded AECOM from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on AECOM from $115.00 to $101.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on AECOM from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AECOM currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Get AECOM alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Research Report on AECOM

AECOM Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $71.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.93. AECOM has a 12 month low of $67.27 and a 12 month high of $135.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.34.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. AECOM had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. AECOM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.100 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AECOM will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AECOM

In related news, CFO Gaurav Kapoor purchased 1,420 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.12 per share, for a total transaction of $100,990.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 88,053 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,262,329.36. The trade was a 1.64% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Lara Poloni acquired 4,224 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.63 per share, with a total value of $298,341.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the president owned 153,446 shares in the company, valued at $10,837,890.98. The trade was a 2.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 9,869 shares of company stock worth $699,391. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 280 shares of the construction company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its stake in AECOM by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in AECOM by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the construction company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in AECOM by 189.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the construction company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company's stock.

About AECOM

AECOM is a multinational infrastructure consulting firm that provides a broad range of professional technical and management services. Its core offerings include architecture and engineering design, program and construction management, environmental remediation and consulting, and operations and maintenance support. The company works across the full project lifecycle from planning and design through construction and long‑term asset management.

AECOM serves public- and private-sector clients in major built-environment markets, including transportation (roads, bridges, rail, airports), water and wastewater systems, buildings and places, energy and power, and environmental services.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AECOM, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AECOM wasn't on the list.

While AECOM currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here