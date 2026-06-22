AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Sets New 12-Month Low - What's Next?

AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $67.58 and last traded at $67.3490, with a volume of 601579 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.81.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACM has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of AECOM from $115.00 to $101.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings cut AECOM from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on AECOM from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Truist Financial restated a "buy" rating and set a $109.00 price objective (down from $116.00) on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on AECOM from $130.00 to $98.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACM

AECOM Trading Down 1.2%

The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.93. The business's fifty day moving average price is $76.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 3.16%.AECOM's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. AECOM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.100 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. AECOM's dividend payout ratio is presently 32.38%.

Insider Transactions at AECOM

In related news, President Lara Poloni bought 4,224 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.63 per share, for a total transaction of $298,341.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president directly owned 153,446 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,837,890.98. The trade was a 2.83% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Troy Rudd bought 4,225 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.02 per share, with a total value of $300,059.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,099,541.14. This trade represents a 3.06% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders purchased 9,869 shares of company stock worth $699,391 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AECOM by 14.9% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in AECOM by 62.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,266 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in AECOM by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 4,150 shares of the construction company's stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AECOM by 189.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the construction company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AECOM by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the construction company's stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company's stock.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM is a multinational infrastructure consulting firm that provides a broad range of professional technical and management services. Its core offerings include architecture and engineering design, program and construction management, environmental remediation and consulting, and operations and maintenance support. The company works across the full project lifecycle from planning and design through construction and long‑term asset management.

AECOM serves public- and private-sector clients in major built-environment markets, including transportation (roads, bridges, rail, airports), water and wastewater systems, buildings and places, energy and power, and environmental services.

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