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Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Downgraded by Zacks Research to Strong Sell

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
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Key Points

  • Zacks Research downgraded Aegon from “hold” to “strong sell,” while other analysts remain mixed; the overall consensus is “hold” with an average price target of $10.00.
  • Aegon shares rose 0.2% to open at $9.18, near their 52-week high of $9.23, with the stock trading above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.
  • Institutional investors recently increased or initiated positions in Aegon, but they collectively own only 4.32% of the company’s outstanding shares.
  • Interested in Aegon? Here are five stocks we like better.

Aegon (NYSE:AEG - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AEG. Weiss Ratings raised Aegon from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Monday, May 11th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Aegon in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Aegon from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $10.00.

Get Our Latest Report on AEG

Aegon Trading Up 0.2%

Aegon stock opened at $9.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $8.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of -57.34 and a beta of 0.85. Aegon has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $9.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aegon

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Aegon during the second quarter valued at about $132,000. 55 North Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aegon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Baron Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aegon by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,678 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,442 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aegon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Aegon by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 362,408 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 102,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.32% of the company's stock.

Aegon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aegon N.V. is a multinational financial services company headquartered in The Hague, Netherlands, specializing in life insurance, pensions and asset management. Established in 1983 through the merger of AGO and Ennia, Aegon has built a reputation for offering retirement solutions, savings products and protection plans aimed at helping customers secure their financial futures. The company operates under well-known brands, including Transamerica in the United States, and serves both individual and corporate clients.

Throughout its history, Aegon has pursued strategic acquisitions and partnerships to strengthen its market position and broaden its service offerings.

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Analyst Recommendations for Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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