Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q4 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 14th. Analysts expect Aehr Test Systems to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share and revenue of $18.6860 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q4 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 15, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 million. Aehr Test Systems had a negative net margin of 25.23% and a negative return on equity of 7.15%. On average, analysts expect Aehr Test Systems to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Aehr Test Systems Stock Performance

Aehr Test Systems stock opened at $72.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.32 and a beta of 3.17. Aehr Test Systems has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $126.62. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $96.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Alberto Salamone sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $1,343,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 63,025 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,645,149.25. This trade represents a 19.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 96,036 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total value of $6,778,220.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 197,723 shares in the company, valued at $13,955,289.34. This represents a 32.69% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 375,005 shares of company stock worth $28,656,178. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 3,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,448 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 110.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,882 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEHR has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Aehr Test Systems from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Craig Hallum raised Aehr Test Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems develops, manufactures and sells semiconductor test and burn-in equipment used by device manufacturers to ensure quality and reliability of integrated circuits. Its products are designed for wafer-level reliability assessment, functional test and stress screening of memory devices, system-on-chips, optical components and power semiconductors. By focusing on wafer-level burn-in and testing processes, the company helps reduce cost and improve yield for high-volume semiconductor production.

The company's product portfolio includes FOX series wafer probe test and burn-in systems as well as ABTS burn-in ovens.

Further Reading

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