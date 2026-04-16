Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Shares Gap Up - Here's Why

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR - Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $73.22, but opened at $84.66. Aehr Test Systems shares last traded at $86.6760, with a volume of 2,615,210 shares traded.

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Aehr Test Systems News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Aehr Test Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Record hyperscale AI production order — Aehr disclosed a follow-on production order worth $41 million to support package‑level burn‑in of custom AI processor ASICs, and management said second‑half bookings now exceed $92 million; that large, revenue‑backed order is the primary catalyst drawing buying interest. Aehr Receives Record $41 Million Production Order

Record hyperscale AI production order — Aehr disclosed a follow-on production order worth $41 million to support package‑level burn‑in of custom AI processor ASICs, and management said second‑half bookings now exceed $92 million; that large, revenue‑backed order is the primary catalyst drawing buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Analyst/technical momentum — Recent price‑target upgrades and a strong technical setup (50‑day moving average above the 200‑day) have attracted momentum traders and reinforced bullish analyst views, amplifying demand after the sales news. AEHR price target increase

Analyst/technical momentum — Recent price‑target upgrades and a strong technical setup (50‑day moving average above the 200‑day) have attracted momentum traders and reinforced bullish analyst views, amplifying demand after the sales news. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed fundamentals — The company recently beat EPS estimates modestly while missing revenue expectations, leaving near‑term fundamentals mixed; the large AI order improves near‑term revenue visibility but longer‑term margin and growth dynamics remain to be proven. Quarterly results and analyst notes

Mixed fundamentals — The company recently beat EPS estimates modestly while missing revenue expectations, leaving near‑term fundamentals mixed; the large AI order improves near‑term revenue visibility but longer‑term margin and growth dynamics remain to be proven. Negative Sentiment: Concentrated insider selling — Several executives and the CEO disclosed multi‑hundred‑thousand to multi‑million dollar stock sales in recent SEC filings (many described as tax‑related), which can create near‑term selling pressure and raise questions for some investors despite company explanations. CEO Erickson SEC filing

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair upgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital restated a "buy" rating on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems Stock Up 14.1%

The company's fifty day moving average is $40.50 and its 200 day moving average is $30.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.59 and a beta of 2.28.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.85 million. Aehr Test Systems had a negative net margin of 25.23% and a negative return on equity of 7.15%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Aehr Test Systems

In other Aehr Test Systems news, insider Donald P. Richmond II sold 17,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $1,244,864.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 181,512 shares in the company, valued at $13,283,048.16. This trade represents a 8.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Alistair N. Sporck sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total transaction of $134,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 22,855 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,539,512.80. This represents a 8.05% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 271,843 shares of company stock valued at $18,386,356. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aehr Test Systems

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 3,448.3% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,029 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company's stock.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems develops, manufactures and sells semiconductor test and burn-in equipment used by device manufacturers to ensure quality and reliability of integrated circuits. Its products are designed for wafer-level reliability assessment, functional test and stress screening of memory devices, system-on-chips, optical components and power semiconductors. By focusing on wafer-level burn-in and testing processes, the company helps reduce cost and improve yield for high-volume semiconductor production.

The company's product portfolio includes FOX series wafer probe test and burn-in systems as well as ABTS burn-in ovens.

Further Reading

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