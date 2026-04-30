Aemetis (AMTX) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Aemetis to post earnings of ($0.27) per share and revenue of $66.4510 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 2:00 PM ET.

Get Aemetis alerts: Sign Up

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $43.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.07 million. On average, analysts expect Aemetis to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Aemetis Price Performance

NASDAQ AMTX opened at $2.95 on Thursday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.97. Aemetis has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $201.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aemetis

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital set a $1.75 target price on shares of Aemetis in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Aemetis from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Aemetis from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aemetis has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $8.58.

View Our Latest Report on AMTX

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc, headquartered in Cupertino, California, is a renewable fuels and renewable natural gas producer dedicated to decarbonizing the transportation sector. The company operates two primary business segments: Aemetis Advanced Fuels, which manufactures ethanol, biodiesel and sustainable aviation fuel using patented carbon capture and separation technology; and Aemetis RNG, which develops dairy-based renewable natural gas projects in California for pipeline injection and transportation use.

Since its incorporation in 2006, Aemetis has expanded its production footprint through organic growth and strategic acquisitions.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Aemetis, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Aemetis wasn't on the list.

While Aemetis currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here