Aercap (AER) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Aercap (NYSE:AER - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.59 per share and revenue of $2.0363 billion for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Aercap (NYSE:AER - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.64. Aercap had a net margin of 44.04% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Aercap to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Aercap Price Performance

AER stock opened at $140.53 on Wednesday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $142.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.73. Aercap has a 12-month low of $95.04 and a 12-month high of $154.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Aercap Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Aercap's previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Aercap's dividend payout ratio is presently 7.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aercap

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aercap during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aercap during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aercap during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aercap by 26.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aercap during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Aercap from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Aercap in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aercap from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Aercap and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b+)" rating on shares of Aercap in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $153.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AER

Aercap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. NYSE: AER is a global aircraft leasing and aviation finance company that acquires, leases, sells and manages commercial aircraft and engines. Its core services include operating leases, finance leases, sale-and-leaseback transactions, aircraft trading and remarketing, and asset management for airline customers. The company also provides related commercial and technical support services designed to optimize fleet utilization and residual values over the life cycle of aircraft and engines.

Operating with a broad global footprint, AerCap serves airlines and other aviation customers across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

Further Reading

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