Aercap (AER) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Aercap (NYSE:AER - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Aercap to announce earnings of $4.11 per share and revenue of $2.0885 billion for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Aercap (NYSE:AER - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter. Aercap had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 45.22%.The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Aercap to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Aercap Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:AER opened at $151.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Aercap has a 1 year low of $105.65 and a 1 year high of $155.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.23.

Aercap Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Aercap's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.01%.

Aercap declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aercap

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AER. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Aercap by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,112,626 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $735,003,000 after purchasing an additional 184,425 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Aercap by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,303,560 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $331,160,000 after purchasing an additional 378,718 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aercap in the fourth quarter valued at $282,665,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Aercap by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,958,577 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $237,409,000 after purchasing an additional 25,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Aercap by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,586,800 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $192,003,000 after purchasing an additional 528,315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on AER. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Aercap from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Aercap in a research note on Monday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Aercap from $164.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Aercap from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Aercap from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $168.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Aercap

Aercap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. NYSE: AER is a global aircraft leasing and aviation finance company that acquires, leases, sells and manages commercial aircraft and engines. Its core services include operating leases, finance leases, sale-and-leaseback transactions, aircraft trading and remarketing, and asset management for airline customers. The company also provides related commercial and technical support services designed to optimize fleet utilization and residual values over the life cycle of aircraft and engines.

Operating with a broad global footprint, AerCap serves airlines and other aviation customers across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

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