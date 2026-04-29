Aercap (NYSE:AER) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Aercap (NYSE:AER - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 14.500-14.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 15.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Aercap from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 target price on shares of Aercap and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aercap from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b+)" rating on shares of Aercap in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Aercap in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $153.38.

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Aercap Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE AER opened at $137.26 on Wednesday. Aercap has a 12 month low of $103.53 and a 12 month high of $154.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.66 and a 200-day moving average of $139.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.99.

Aercap (NYSE:AER - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Aercap had a net margin of 44.04% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aercap will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Aercap Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Aercap's previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Aercap's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.50%.

Institutional Trading of Aercap

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Aercap by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,785 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Aercap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aercap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Aercap by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,207 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aercap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company's stock.

Aercap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. NYSE: AER is a global aircraft leasing and aviation finance company that acquires, leases, sells and manages commercial aircraft and engines. Its core services include operating leases, finance leases, sale-and-leaseback transactions, aircraft trading and remarketing, and asset management for airline customers. The company also provides related commercial and technical support services designed to optimize fleet utilization and residual values over the life cycle of aircraft and engines.

Operating with a broad global footprint, AerCap serves airlines and other aviation customers across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

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