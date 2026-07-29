Aercap (NYSE:AER) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Aercap (NYSE:AER - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 16.800-16.800 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 17.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Get Aercap alerts: Sign Up

Aercap Price Performance

Shares of AER stock opened at $154.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Aercap has a 12 month low of $105.65 and a 12 month high of $155.99. The company has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Aercap (NYSE:AER - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.14 by $1.00. Aercap had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 45.22%.Aercap has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.800-16.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aercap will post 17.39 EPS for the current year.

Aercap announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Aercap from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Aercap in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Aercap from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Aercap from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Aercap from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $168.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AER

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aercap

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Aercap by 8.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,785 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Aercap in the second quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Aercap by 19.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aercap by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Aercap by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,207 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company's stock.

Aercap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. NYSE: AER is a global aircraft leasing and aviation finance company that acquires, leases, sells and manages commercial aircraft and engines. Its core services include operating leases, finance leases, sale-and-leaseback transactions, aircraft trading and remarketing, and asset management for airline customers. The company also provides related commercial and technical support services designed to optimize fleet utilization and residual values over the life cycle of aircraft and engines.

Operating with a broad global footprint, AerCap serves airlines and other aviation customers across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Aercap, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Aercap wasn't on the list.

While Aercap currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here