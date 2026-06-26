AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Price Target Cut to $248.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV - Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Piper Sandler from $290.00 to $248.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the aerospace company's stock. Piper Sandler's target price would suggest a potential upside of 81.45% from the company's current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $259.00 to $236.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citizens Jmp lowered their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on AeroVironment from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on AeroVironment from $390.00 to $305.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on AeroVironment from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $305.33.

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AeroVironment Stock Down 3.9%

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV opened at $136.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.49, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.35. The stock's fifty day moving average is $179.12 and its 200 day moving average is $227.22. AeroVironment has a 52 week low of $135.20 and a 52 week high of $417.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 5.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AeroVironment news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.41, for a total transaction of $43,602.50. Following the sale, the director owned 49,001 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,546,264.41. The trade was a 0.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 750 shares of company stock valued at $133,502 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AeroVironment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVAV. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the third quarter worth about $314,890,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AeroVironment by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 884,395 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $213,956,000 after buying an additional 71,903 shares during the period. Heard Capital LLC grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 722,150 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $174,681,000 after acquiring an additional 235,685 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 686,273 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $216,101,000 after acquiring an additional 101,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in AeroVironment by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 614,444 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $193,390,000 after acquiring an additional 83,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company's stock.

AeroVironment News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting AeroVironment this week:

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc NASDAQ: AVAV is a technology company specializing in unmanned aerial systems (UAS), tactical missiles and precision loitering munitions, electric vehicle charging and scalable energy systems. Headquartered in Monrovia, California, the company develops solutions for defense, public safety and commercial markets. Their offerings include small UAS for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, as well as advanced weapons systems designed to meet the needs of modern military operations.

The company's unmanned aerial systems portfolio features platforms such as the Raven, Puma and Switchblade series, which are deployed by the U.S.

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