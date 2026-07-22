AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Shares Up 1% - Still a Buy?

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV - Get Free Report) was up 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $157.38 and last traded at $150.35. Approximately 1,817,315 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 1,683,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.84.

Get AeroVironment alerts: Sign Up

Key AeroVironment News

Here are the key news stories impacting AeroVironment this week:

Positive Sentiment: AeroVironment announced a new $117.3 million U.S. Army contract for drone work, which reinforces demand for its products and supports the bull case for future revenue. Article Title

AeroVironment announced a new for drone work, which reinforces demand for its products and supports the bull case for future revenue. Neutral Sentiment: Brokerage coverage remains constructive overall, with the stock receiving an average rating of “Moderate Buy” , suggesting analysts still see upside despite recent volatility. Article Title

Brokerage coverage remains constructive overall, with the stock receiving an average rating of , suggesting analysts still see upside despite recent volatility. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms are urging investors to join or lead a securities class action against AeroVironment, creating legal overhang and potential headline risk for the shares. Article Title

Multiple law firms are urging investors to join or lead a against AeroVironment, creating legal overhang and potential headline risk for the shares. Negative Sentiment: The lawsuits allege possible misstatements tied to the SCAR program and other disclosures, which could pressure investor confidence until the claims are resolved. Article Title

The lawsuits allege possible misstatements tied to the SCAR program and other disclosures, which could pressure investor confidence until the claims are resolved. Negative Sentiment: Shares are also being compared unfavorably with peers in a broader drone-stock selloff, as investors question whether the sector has run out of fuel after a strong prior move. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $305.00 to $229.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, July 9th. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Research upgraded AeroVironment from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citizens Jmp dropped their target price on AeroVironment from $350.00 to $230.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $266.68.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AVAV

AeroVironment Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.39.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.37. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 9.00%.The business had revenue of $641.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $555.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 133.3% on a year-over-year basis. AeroVironment has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.020-3.340 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AeroVironment

In related news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 250 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.41, for a total value of $43,602.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 49,001 shares in the company, valued at $8,546,264.41. This trade represents a 0.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tema ETFs LLC raised its stake in AeroVironment by 140.0% during the second quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 648 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 47.4% during the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,392 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in AeroVironment by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,451 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC bought a new position in AeroVironment in the second quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AeroVironment by 25.7% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,115 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company's stock.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc NASDAQ: AVAV is a technology company specializing in unmanned aerial systems (UAS), tactical missiles and precision loitering munitions, electric vehicle charging and scalable energy systems. Headquartered in Monrovia, California, the company develops solutions for defense, public safety and commercial markets. Their offerings include small UAS for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, as well as advanced weapons systems designed to meet the needs of modern military operations.

The company's unmanned aerial systems portfolio features platforms such as the Raven, Puma and Switchblade series, which are deployed by the U.S.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AeroVironment, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AeroVironment wasn't on the list.

While AeroVironment currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here