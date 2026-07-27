AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Trading 3.2% Higher - Time to Buy?

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV - Get Free Report)'s stock price was up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $156.54 and last traded at $154.24. 971,765 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 1,672,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.51.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVAV. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on AeroVironment from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on AeroVironment from $315.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of AeroVironment from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and cut their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $266.68.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AVAV

AeroVironment Stock Up 3.2%

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.39.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $641.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $555.97 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 9.00%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 133.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. AeroVironment has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.020-3.340 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.41, for a total transaction of $43,602.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 49,001 shares in the company, valued at $8,546,264.41. This represents a 0.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AeroVironment

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tema Etfs LLC purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 230.3% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 109 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the first quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company's stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc NASDAQ: AVAV is a technology company specializing in unmanned aerial systems (UAS), tactical missiles and precision loitering munitions, electric vehicle charging and scalable energy systems. Headquartered in Monrovia, California, the company develops solutions for defense, public safety and commercial markets. Their offerings include small UAS for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, as well as advanced weapons systems designed to meet the needs of modern military operations.

The company's unmanned aerial systems portfolio features platforms such as the Raven, Puma and Switchblade series, which are deployed by the U.S.

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