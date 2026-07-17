AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Trading Down 4.7% - Time to Sell?

Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV - Get Free Report) fell 4.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $142.02 and last traded at $142.20. 1,253,359 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,685,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.29.

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AeroVironment News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AeroVironment this week:

Positive Sentiment: Raymond James upgraded AeroVironment to Outperform and set a $210 price target , saying the company’s improving bookings and recovering backlog support a better growth outlook. The firm also highlighted potential upside tied to a large Army contract opportunity, which helped boost sentiment around the stock. Article Title

Raymond James upgraded AeroVironment to and set a , saying the company’s improving bookings and recovering backlog support a better growth outlook. The firm also highlighted potential upside tied to a large Army contract opportunity, which helped boost sentiment around the stock. Positive Sentiment: Separate coverage echoed that the upgrade improved the risk/reward profile after the stock’s sharp year-to-date decline, and one report noted AeroVironment shares were lifted on news of progress tied to an Army laser weapon program. Article Title

Separate coverage echoed that the upgrade improved the risk/reward profile after the stock’s sharp year-to-date decline, and one report noted AeroVironment shares were lifted on news of progress tied to an Army laser weapon program. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles reiterate that AeroVironment is facing a July 27 lead-plaintiff deadline in a securities class action alleging investor harm. These notices may keep the stock under pressure because they remind investors of legal overhang, but they are largely procedural updates rather than new case developments. Article Title

Several articles reiterate that AeroVironment is facing a July 27 lead-plaintiff deadline in a securities class action alleging investor harm. These notices may keep the stock under pressure because they remind investors of legal overhang, but they are largely procedural updates rather than new case developments. Negative Sentiment: The broad cluster of class-action announcements from multiple firms reinforces concerns about alleged securities fraud, which can weigh on investor confidence and create an additional overhang for AVAV shares. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of AeroVironment to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $315.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $266.68.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AVAV

AeroVironment Stock Down 4.7%

The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.39. The stock's 50-day moving average is $168.69 and its 200-day moving average is $217.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.37. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a positive return on equity of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $641.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $555.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 133.3% on a year-over-year basis. AeroVironment has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.020-3.340 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.41, for a total value of $43,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 49,001 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,546,264.41. The trade was a 0.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tema Etfs LLC acquired a new stake in AeroVironment in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in AeroVironment by 230.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 109 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in AeroVironment by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company's stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc NASDAQ: AVAV is a technology company specializing in unmanned aerial systems (UAS), tactical missiles and precision loitering munitions, electric vehicle charging and scalable energy systems. Headquartered in Monrovia, California, the company develops solutions for defense, public safety and commercial markets. Their offerings include small UAS for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, as well as advanced weapons systems designed to meet the needs of modern military operations.

The company's unmanned aerial systems portfolio features platforms such as the Raven, Puma and Switchblade series, which are deployed by the U.S.

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