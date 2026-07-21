AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Trading Up 4.4% - What's Next?

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded up 4.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $150.74 and last traded at $148.84. Approximately 1,570,109 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,679,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.60.

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Key Headlines Impacting AeroVironment

Here are the key news stories impacting AeroVironment this week:

Positive Sentiment: AeroVironment won a $117.3 million Army production contract for 82 P550 drones, boosting revenue visibility and validating demand for its unmanned systems. AV Awarded $117.3 Million U.S. Army Production Contract for P550™

AeroVironment won a $117.3 million Army production contract for 82 P550 drones, boosting revenue visibility and validating demand for its unmanned systems. Positive Sentiment: Another article highlighted that drone demand is rising and that AeroVironment’s backlog and defense positioning may outweigh the stock’s recent weakness. AeroVironment’s Stock Is Down, But Drone Demand Is Taking Off

Another article highlighted that drone demand is rising and that AeroVironment’s backlog and defense positioning may outweigh the stock’s recent weakness. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple law firms announced or reminded investors about a securities class action tied to alleged disclosures about AeroVironment’s SCAR program and related risks, with a July 27 lead plaintiff deadline. These updates add legal overhang, but they are mostly procedural at this stage.

Multiple law firms announced or reminded investors about a securities class action tied to alleged disclosures about AeroVironment’s SCAR program and related risks, with a July 27 lead plaintiff deadline. These updates add legal overhang, but they are mostly procedural at this stage. Negative Sentiment: The lawsuit-related headlines reinforce concerns about prior disclosures and uncertainty around AeroVironment’s SCAR program, which may continue to pressure sentiment even as the drone business strengthens.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AVAV shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $315.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $295.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut AeroVironment from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and reduced their target price for the company from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AeroVironment presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $266.68.

Get Our Latest Report on AeroVironment

AeroVironment Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.45, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.39. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $167.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.37. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a positive return on equity of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $641.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 133.3% on a year-over-year basis. AeroVironment has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.020-3.340 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 250 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.41, for a total value of $43,602.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 49,001 shares in the company, valued at $8,546,264.41. This trade represents a 0.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVAV. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 188 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in AeroVironment by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 495 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc NASDAQ: AVAV is a technology company specializing in unmanned aerial systems (UAS), tactical missiles and precision loitering munitions, electric vehicle charging and scalable energy systems. Headquartered in Monrovia, California, the company develops solutions for defense, public safety and commercial markets. Their offerings include small UAS for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, as well as advanced weapons systems designed to meet the needs of modern military operations.

The company's unmanned aerial systems portfolio features platforms such as the Raven, Puma and Switchblade series, which are deployed by the U.S.

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