AES (AES) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

AES (NYSE:AES - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share and revenue of $3.1115 billion for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 31, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

AES (NYSE:AES - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.11 billion. AES had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 10.78%. On average, analysts expect AES to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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AES Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of AES opened at $14.86 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.72. AES has a fifty-two week low of $12.33 and a fifty-two week high of $17.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.73.

AES Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.176 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. AES's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.43%.

Institutional Trading of AES

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AES. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AES by 6.1% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 68,745 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of AES by 259.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 54,407 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 39,283 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in AES in the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in AES by 763.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 146,851 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 129,841 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in AES by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 60,072 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 17,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AES shares. Argus downgraded AES from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AES in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of AES from a "positive" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $15.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AES

About AES

AES Corporation is a global energy company focused on the generation and distribution of electricity across diversified markets. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, AES develops, builds and operates power plants and distribution systems that serve residential, industrial and commercial customers. The company's portfolio includes thermal, renewable and battery energy storage facilities designed to deliver reliable and sustainable electricity solutions.

Through its subsidiaries, AES operates a balanced mix of power generation assets, including natural gas, coal and renewables such as solar and wind.

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