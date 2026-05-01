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Aew Uk Reit (LON:AEWU) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
May 1, 2026
Aew Uk Reit logo with Real Estate background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Price action: AEW UK REIT briefly crossed above its 50‑day moving average (GBX 104.94), trading as high as GBX 108.40 during the session, though it last traded at GBX 103 with 460,748 shares changing hands.
  • Business and dividend: The firm invests in UK commercial property using a value-investment strategy and has paid a stable dividend of 8p per share annually since Q1 2016.
  • Valuation snapshot: AEW UK REIT has a market cap of £165.02 million, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.87, with a 200‑day moving average of GBX 106.36.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Aew Uk Reit (LON:AEWU - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 104.94 and traded as high as GBX 108.40. Aew Uk Reit shares last traded at GBX 103, with a volume of 460,748 shares changing hands.

Aew Uk Reit Stock Up 1.0%

The firm has a market cap of £165.02 million, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.87. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 104.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 106.36.

Aew Uk Reit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AEW UK REIT invests in UK commercial property assets in strong locations, adopting a value investment strategy to deliver attractive returns for its shareholders. The Company invests in mispriced assets where it believes value can be created through asset management initiatives. AEW UK REIT assesses an asset's potential for investment returns based upon its own fundamental merits and is therefore unconstrained by sector. AEW UK REIT has provided investors with a stable dividend of 8p per share per annum, paid since Q1 2016.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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