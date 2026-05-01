Aew Uk Reit (LON:AEWU) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

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Aew Uk Reit Stock Up 1.0%

Aew Uk Reit ( LON:AEWU Get Free Report )'s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 104.94 and traded as high as GBX 108.40. Aew Uk Reit shares last traded at GBX 103, with a volume of 460,748 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £165.02 million, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.87. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 104.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 106.36.

Aew Uk Reit Company Profile

AEW UK REIT invests in UK commercial property assets in strong locations, adopting a value investment strategy to deliver attractive returns for its shareholders. The Company invests in mispriced assets where it believes value can be created through asset management initiatives. AEW UK REIT assesses an asset's potential for investment returns based upon its own fundamental merits and is therefore unconstrained by sector. AEW UK REIT has provided investors with a stable dividend of 8p per share per annum, paid since Q1 2016.

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