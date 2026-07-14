Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) Trading Up 0.1% - Should You Buy?

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI - Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.68 and last traded at $22.68. 7,077 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 9,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.65.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Affinity Bancshares from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Analysis on AFBI

Affinity Bancshares Stock Performance

The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $22.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $138.12 million, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.13.

Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.12 million during the quarter. Affinity Bancshares had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 7.51%.

Institutional Trading of Affinity Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affinity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new stake in shares of Affinity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $276,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Affinity Bancshares by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 546,552 shares of the company's stock worth $10,778,000 after acquiring an additional 180,121 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Affinity Bancshares by 13.8% during the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 53,480 shares of the company's stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Affinity Bancshares by 17.9% during the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,346 shares of the company's stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. 39.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affinity Bancshares Company Profile

Affinity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company whose primary subsidiary, Affinity Bank, offers a full range of financial products and services to individuals and businesses. Founded to serve the evolving banking needs of its communities, the company provides demand, savings and time deposit accounts, along with treasury management and online banking capabilities. It caters to retail and commercial clients seeking deposit, cash management and payment solutions.

On the lending side, Affinity Bank extends credit through commercial real estate loans, small business administration loans and traditional commercial lines of credit.

Further Reading

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