Affirm (AFRM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Affirm to post earnings of $0.17 per share and revenue of $995.1330 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Affirm had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Affirm to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Affirm Price Performance

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $63.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 78.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 3.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.36. The company has a current ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 11.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Affirm has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $100.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Affirm news, Director Noel Bertram Watson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 38,076 shares in the company, valued at $2,094,180. This represents a 4.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 11.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Affirm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Affirm during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Affirm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Affirm by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 499 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA lifted its holdings in Affirm by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 600 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Affirm in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Affirm from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Citizens Jmp reduced their price target on Affirm from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Affirm from $61.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Affirm in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $83.76.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Affirm

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc is a financial technology company that provides point-of-sale consumer lending and payments solutions for online and in-store purchases. Its core product is a buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) platform that enables consumers to split purchases into fixed, transparent installment loans with no hidden fees. Affirm offers a range of financing options through merchant integrations, a consumer-facing mobile app and virtual card capabilities, and tools for merchants to offer alternative payment methods at checkout.

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