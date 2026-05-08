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Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Written by MarketBeat
May 8, 2026
Affirm logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Needham raised its price target on Affirm from $85 to $90 and maintains a "buy" rating, implying about a 33.6% upside from the prior close.
  • Mixed Q3 results but stronger guidance: Affirm beat EPS estimates ($0.30 vs. $0.17) while revenue of $943.95M missed consensus, yet management raised FY‑2026 revenue guidance to roughly $4.2B and issued Q4 revenue guidance near $1.1B.
  • Market sentiment is broadly positive with a MarketBeat consensus of "Moderate Buy" and an average analyst target of $83.96; the stock trades around $67.36 with a one‑year high of $100 and a high beta (3.72), signaling elevated volatility.
  • Interested in Affirm? Here are five stocks we like better.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC's target price points to a potential upside of 33.61% from the company's previous close.

AFRM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Affirm from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Affirm in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Affirm from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Stephens cut their price target on Affirm from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Affirm from $61.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Affirm currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $83.96.

View Our Latest Analysis on Affirm

Affirm Price Performance

Affirm stock opened at $67.36 on Friday. Affirm has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $100.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 11.41 and a quick ratio of 11.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.16, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 3.72.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.13. Affirm had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 7.60%.The firm had revenue of $943.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Affirm will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Affirm

In related news, Director Noel Bertram Watson sold 2,000 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 38,076 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,094,180. This trade represents a 4.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 11.01% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affirm

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Affirm by 11.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,574,660 shares of the company's stock valued at $72,100,000 after purchasing an additional 166,252 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Affirm by 11.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the company's stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. SEB Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in Affirm during the first quarter valued at about $2,450,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Affirm by 8.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 806,800 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,968,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. raised its position in Affirm by 9.3% during the first quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 22,393 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company's stock.

More Affirm News

Here are the key news stories impacting Affirm this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Affirm reported Q3 EPS of $0.30, well above the consensus $0.17 — a clear earnings beat that signals improving profitability and drove initial upside in the stock. Affirm Beats Q3
  • Positive Sentiment: Management raised FY‑2026 revenue guidance to about $4.2B (above consensus ~$4.1B) and issued Q4 revenue guidance near $1.1B — guidance that suggests continued top-line momentum and supported the stock. (Company releases/ investor letter). Press Release
  • Positive Sentiment: Revenue grew ~32.7% year-over-year, indicating solid underlying demand for Affirm’s BNPL and payments services even as macro risks linger. MarketBeat Coverage
  • Neutral Sentiment: Company filed its shareholder letter/8‑K and hosted a conference call; slides and transcript are available for detail on unit economics and loss rates — important for investors to review but not new headline news. Slide Deck / Call
  • Neutral Sentiment: Multiple outlets ran earnings analyses and metric comparisons (Yahoo, Zacks, Chron) summarizing the quarter and key ratios — useful context but largely restatements of the results. Yahoo Analysis
  • Negative Sentiment: Quarterly revenue of $943.95M missed consensus (~$995M), which tempers the EPS beat and raises questions about near-term top-line momentum. Quarterly Results
  • Negative Sentiment: Commentary flagged by PYMNTS highlights that Affirm sits at the intersection of consumer credit and private credit — areas sensitive to economic stress and rate cycles, which increases downside risk if delinquencies or funding costs rise. PYMNTS: Credit Risk Focus

Affirm Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc is a financial technology company that provides point-of-sale consumer lending and payments solutions for online and in-store purchases. Its core product is a buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) platform that enables consumers to split purchases into fixed, transparent installment loans with no hidden fees. Affirm offers a range of financing options through merchant integrations, a consumer-facing mobile app and virtual card capabilities, and tools for merchants to offer alternative payment methods at checkout.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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