Aflac (AFL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Aflac (NYSE:AFL - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Aflac to post earnings of $1.80 per share and revenue of $4.2054 billion for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.12). Aflac had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Aflac to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Aflac Stock Up 1.2%

AFL stock opened at $116.01 on Wednesday. Aflac has a twelve month low of $96.95 and a twelve month high of $119.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $59.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.34 and a 200 day moving average of $110.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays set a $101.00 price objective on Aflac and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Aflac from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Aflac from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $119.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, Mizuho set a $102.00 price objective on Aflac and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $111.82.

Read Our Latest Report on AFL

Insider Activity at Aflac

In other Aflac news, major shareholder Post Holdings Co. Ltd. Japan sold 86,155 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.24, for a total value of $9,756,192.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 51,636,945 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,847,367,651.80. This trade represents a 0.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 572,632 shares of company stock valued at $63,514,634. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aflac

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,483,205 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $494,385,000 after buying an additional 69,025 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,664,783 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $293,846,000 after buying an additional 32,907 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,125,145 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $234,340,000 after buying an additional 571,793 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,568,841 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $165,450,000 after buying an additional 110,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,409,114 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $155,383,000 after buying an additional 145,024 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated (American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus) is a provider of supplemental insurance products designed to help policyholders manage out-of-pocket health care and living expenses. The company underwrites a range of individual and group policies that typically pay cash benefits directly to insureds when covered events occur, enabling greater financial flexibility for medical treatment, hospital stays, critical illness, and related costs. Aflac's product mix includes supplemental health insurance, life insurance and other specialty coverages intended to complement primary medical plans.

Founded in the mid-20th century and headquartered in Columbus, Georgia, Aflac distributes its products through a combination of employer-sponsored programs, independent brokers and agents, and direct marketing.

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