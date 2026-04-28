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AGCO (AGCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
AGCO logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • AGCO will report Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, with analysts expecting $0.44 EPS and $2.2408 billion in revenue and the company guiding FY2026 EPS to a range of 5.50–6.00.
  • AGCO last posted a strong quarter—$2.17 EPS on $2.92 billion in revenue, beating estimates—and analysts project about $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 for the next; the stock trades near $115 with a P/E of ~11.8.
  • AGCO raised its quarterly dividend to $0.30 (from $0.29), with an ex-dividend date of May 15 and a ~1.0% yield, while insiders recently sold a small stake and institutional investors own roughly 78.8% of the shares.
  • Interested in AGCO? Here are five stocks we like better.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share and revenue of $2.2408 billion for the quarter. AGCO has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.500-6.000 EPS. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.32. AGCO had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 7.21%.The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect AGCO to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AGCO Stock Performance

AGCO stock traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.94. The company's stock had a trading volume of 205,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,614. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $122.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. AGCO has a 1 year low of $82.10 and a 1 year high of $143.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.16.

AGCO Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This is a positive change from AGCO's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. AGCO's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.90%.

Insider Activity at AGCO

In other news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 2,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $315,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 16,844 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,308,301.76. This trade represents a 12.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGCO

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter worth $305,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,799 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter worth $289,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter worth $252,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on AGCO shares. Citigroup raised their target price on AGCO from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $132.00 target price on AGCO in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $128.00 target price on AGCO in a research note on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AGCO from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $123.09.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AGCO

AGCO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AGCO Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision farming solutions. Headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, the company markets a diverse portfolio of well-known brands, including Massey Ferguson, Fendt, Challenger, Valtra and GSI, serving farmers and producers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. Through an extensive dealer network, AGCO provides equipment tailored to a broad range of crop and livestock operations.

The company's product offerings span tractors, combine harvesters, hay and forage tools, application equipment, seeding and tillage implements, as well as grain storage and protein solutions.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for AGCO (NYSE:AGCO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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