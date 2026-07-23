AGCO (AGCO) Expected to Release Earnings on Thursday

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect AGCO to post earnings of $1.50 per share and revenue of $2.7453 billion for the quarter. AGCO has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.000 EPS. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 7.43%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect AGCO to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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AGCO Trading Up 5.1%

AGCO stock opened at $117.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.07. AGCO has a twelve month low of $99.21 and a twelve month high of $143.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.67 and a 200-day moving average of $118.28.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. AGCO's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AGCO news, major shareholder & Farm Equipment Ltd Tractors sold 422,590 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $52,096,895.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,149,820 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $388,309,809.60. This represents a 11.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AGCO by 951.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in AGCO during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in AGCO by 109.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 364 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in AGCO in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a report on Sunday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of AGCO from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $152.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $134.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $129.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AGCO

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision farming solutions. Headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, the company markets a diverse portfolio of well-known brands, including Massey Ferguson, Fendt, Challenger, Valtra and GSI, serving farmers and producers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. Through an extensive dealer network, AGCO provides equipment tailored to a broad range of crop and livestock operations.

The company's product offerings span tractors, combine harvesters, hay and forage tools, application equipment, seeding and tillage implements, as well as grain storage and protein solutions.

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