AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Morgan Stanley

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "underweight" rating on the industrial products company's stock. Morgan Stanley's price target indicates a potential downside of 5.14% from the company's previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on AGCO. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of AGCO from $152.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of AGCO from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on AGCO from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $129.64.

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AGCO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AGCO traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.95. 190,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,477. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.29. AGCO has a one year low of $99.21 and a one year high of $143.78.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.50. AGCO had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 7.43%.The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. AGCO's revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. AGCO has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AGCO will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGCO

In related news, major shareholder & Farm Equipment Ltd Tractors sold 422,590 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $52,096,895.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,149,820 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $388,309,809.60. This trade represents a 11.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGCO

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in AGCO by 309.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,403,349 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $250,717,000 after buying an additional 1,815,741 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,202,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,086,933 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $223,448,000 after acquiring an additional 356,560 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 2,048,835 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $213,736,000 after purchasing an additional 235,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in AGCO by 289.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 274,814 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $28,669,000 after purchasing an additional 204,318 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision farming solutions. Headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, the company markets a diverse portfolio of well-known brands, including Massey Ferguson, Fendt, Challenger, Valtra and GSI, serving farmers and producers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. Through an extensive dealer network, AGCO provides equipment tailored to a broad range of crop and livestock operations.

The company's product offerings span tractors, combine harvesters, hay and forage tools, application equipment, seeding and tillage implements, as well as grain storage and protein solutions.

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