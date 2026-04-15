AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Stock Price Down 5% - Here's Why

AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO - Get Free Report) shares dropped 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $115.43 and last traded at $116.4620. Approximately 104,141 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 764,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.58.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AGCO from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $132.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a report on Monday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on AGCO from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of AGCO from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $122.73.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AGCO

AGCO Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.16. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $125.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.32. AGCO had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 7.21%.The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. AGCO has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.500-6.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AGCO Corporation will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. AGCO's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 2,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $315,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 16,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,301.76. This represents a 12.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AGCO

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of AGCO by 1,721.4% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in AGCO by 951.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in AGCO by 3,725.0% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision farming solutions. Headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, the company markets a diverse portfolio of well-known brands, including Massey Ferguson, Fendt, Challenger, Valtra and GSI, serving farmers and producers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. Through an extensive dealer network, AGCO provides equipment tailored to a broad range of crop and livestock operations.

The company's product offerings span tractors, combine harvesters, hay and forage tools, application equipment, seeding and tillage implements, as well as grain storage and protein solutions.

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