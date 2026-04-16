Agilon Health (NYSE:AGL) Stock Price Up 11.6% - Should You Buy?

Shares of Agilon Health, Inc. (NYSE:AGL - Get Free Report) rose 11.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.18 and last traded at $30.0010. Approximately 262,577 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 293,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.88.

Get Agilon Health alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $33.00 price target on shares of Agilon Health and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Agilon Health to $13.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Agilon Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Agilon Health from $21.25 to $18.75 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Agilon Health from $25.00 to $12.50 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $40.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Agilon Health

Agilon Health Trading Up 12.5%

The stock has a market cap of $501.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.33. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $13.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Agilon Health (NYSE:AGL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Agilon Health had a negative return on equity of 120.82% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. On average, research analysts predict that Agilon Health, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilon Health

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGL. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agilon Health by 243.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 501,440 shares of the company's stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 355,365 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Agilon Health by 3.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 214,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 7,209 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in Agilon Health by 28.4% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 47,111 shares of the company's stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 10,424 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Agilon Health by 6.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,060,333 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,911,000 after buying an additional 311,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Agilon Health by 17.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 170,969 shares of the company's stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 25,548 shares during the last quarter.

About Agilon Health

Agilon Health NYSE: AGL is a healthcare company that partners with independent primary care physicians to deliver value-based care for Medicare beneficiaries. Through risk-sharing arrangements, Agilon assumes financial responsibility for patient populations, enabling physicians to focus on preventive and proactive health management. The company provides the administrative, clinical and operational infrastructure needed to support comprehensive care delivery.

Agilon’s platform encompasses data analytics, care management, patient engagement tools and population health programs.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Agilon Health, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Agilon Health wasn't on the list.

While Agilon Health currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here