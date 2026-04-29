Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.13, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $20.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.91 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 31.07% and a negative net margin of 764.01%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 137.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Here are the key takeaways from Agios Pharmaceuticals' conference call:

AQVESME U.S. launch off to a strong start with $20.7M in Q1 mitapivat net revenues (US $18.8M) and 242 prescriptions by REMS‑certified physicians as of March 31, though management cautioned early prescriptions reflect highly motivated patients and average initiation timelines are expected to normalize to ~10–12 weeks.

with $20.7M in Q1 mitapivat net revenues (US $18.8M) and 242 prescriptions by REMS‑certified physicians as of March 31, though management cautioned early prescriptions reflect highly motivated patients and average initiation timelines are expected to normalize to ~10–12 weeks. Agios plans to submit an sNDA for mitapivat in sickle cell disease in Q2 under the U.S. Accelerated Approval pathway after productive pre‑sNDA discussions with the FDA and alignment on a confirmatory trial design.

after productive pre‑sNDA discussions with the FDA and alignment on a confirmatory trial design. Multiple near‑term pipeline catalysts could drive upside, including phase II‑B tebapivat top‑line data in lower‑risk MDS (H1 2026) , phase II tebapivat data in sickle cell disease (H2 2026), and early healthy volunteer data for AG‑236 (H1 2026).

, phase II tebapivat data in sickle cell disease (H2 2026), and early healthy volunteer data for AG‑236 (H1 2026). Financial position and discipline support execution — operating expense guidance for 2026 is expected to be approximately flat versus 2025, while the company ended Q1 with over $1 billion in cash, equivalents and marketable securities to fund launches and development.

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Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGIO traded up $3.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.38. 1,805,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,898. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $22.24 and a 12-month high of $46.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.79. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $29.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agios Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Krishnan Viswanadhan sold 2,959 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $82,260.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,919.80. The trade was a 36.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Cecilia Jones sold 3,141 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total value of $109,024.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 54,998 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,908,980.58. The trade was a 5.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,582 shares of company stock worth $520,405. Company insiders own 4.93% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Agios Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,714,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $149,110,000 after acquiring an additional 124,586 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,108,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $84,604,000 after acquiring an additional 845,433 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 485.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,471,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $99,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,287 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,325,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $77,330,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCG Crossover Management LLC grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 105.2% in the third quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 1,430,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $57,402,000 after acquiring an additional 733,038 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $41.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AGIO

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company founded in 2008 as a spin-out from research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Broad Institute. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Agios focuses on understanding and targeting cellular metabolism to develop novel therapies for cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company's scientific platform integrates genomic discovery, metabolic profiling and precision medicine approaches to identify and advance small-molecule candidates that correct or exploit metabolic dysfunction.

Agios's lead products are IDH (isocitrate dehydrogenase) inhibitors that target specific cancer mutations.

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